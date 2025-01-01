Hi everyone! I'm Jessica Davis, born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee.

I began my career in 2021 in Jackson, TN as a reporter and weekend evening anchor. After two wonderful years in Jackson, I moved to Boise, Idaho, where I reported and filled in as a forecaster.

In Boise, I picked up some pretty cool hobbies like snowboarding, camping, and hiking. As my time in Boise came to a close, I made my way to the 757.

At WTKR, I'm excited to be your Suffolk neighborhood reporter, focusing on what's happening in and around the community and sharing the stories that need to be told.

Outside of work, you'll usually find me skateboarding, playing soccer, or exploring new areas.

I'm thrilled to join the WTKR team and bring you stories from the neighborhoods where we live, work, and play.

Follow me on social media!