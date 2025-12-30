Thieves ram stolen car into vape shop as police investigate regional crime spree

JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA — On December 28, suspects backed a stolen blue Hyundai into the front doors of a vape shop on Richmond Road in the Norge area of James City County, according to police.

James City County Police say multiple suspects burglarized the store while wearing masks and gloves. An employee at the vape shop said the thieves took glass pieces, vapes and more than $100 from the cash register.

"We have heard about reports from other jurisdictions in the area but we're still investigating if those are all connected to each other," said Detective Michael Bowen, an investigator with a James City County Police.

Police believe the burglary is connected to other similar crimes spanning from Hampton Roads to the Richmond area over the past two weeks.

"At this point we're still investigating which ones are involved and if they're actually connected to James City County," the spokesperson said.

The stolen vehicle, which was taken from York County before the burglary, was found a day later in Henrico County. Detective Michael Bowen with James City County Police discussed the ongoing investigation.

"It is a lot of space, and it takes a lot of working together to find out if these are all connected to each other so that's something that's going to take a little bit of time but I think in the end we'll figure it out," Bowen said.

Bowen says business owners concerned about security can reach out to the department's security services unit to request a security threat assessment.

The investigation remains ongoing.