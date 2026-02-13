Williamsburg police investigating murder of 33-year-old man

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A homicide investigation has been started after the shooting death of a 33-year-old man on Wednesday, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.

Williamsburg police responded to the 100 block of Kings Manor Drive around 11:53 p.m. on the report of a homicide. Upon arrival, officers say they found Antonio Knight dead in his apartment from a gunshot wound.

This shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police say.

This incident remains under investigation by the Williamsburg Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.