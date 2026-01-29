Tropical Smoothie employee helped police track Ross stabbing suspect before shooting

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A man who randomly stabbed a woman outside a Ross store in York County was shot and killed by police after he grabbed a hammer and lunged at officers inside a nearby Home Depot, investigators said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when Stephen Ball from Newport, North Carolina, attacked the woman as she was leaving the Ross store in a shopping center near Williamsburg, according to investigators.

Rachel Rouse was working her shift at Tropical Smoothie Cafe when she noticed something was wrong outside.

"I went outside to see if I could see anything and a bunch of people were freaking out," Rouse said.

She quickly called 911 and provided real-time information to dispatchers.

"As soon as I got on the phone there was a guy running in front of the Ross with like a short sleeve shirt on no jacket. I don't know if he had shoes on but he was running really fast with his fists clenched," Rouse said.

Police dispatch sent Rouse a link so she could stream video from her phone of Ball running to them.

"I followed him with the camera all the way to the Home Depot and that's when the cops started flooding in," Rouse said.

Inside the Home Depot, investigators say Ball grabbed a hammer and lunged at officers. Two James City County Police officers shot Ball, and he died.

The police chief believes his officers acted appropriately in the situation.

"I totally believe this individual could've harmed others and I truly believe the officers acted in the best interest and the best interest of the community," said James City County Police Chief Mark Jamison.

The incident happened in an area where James City County Police and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office work closely together. York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery says knowing where Ball was allowed officers to quickly track him down.

"Clearly that was critical because we knew step by step where he was," Montgomery said.

The woman who was stabbed is expected to recover. People in the area say the incident is very unusual for the location.

"I'm just glad I called and got her help," Rouse said. "It was totally unexpected and a little scary, I'm not gonna lie."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.