Warhill High teacher charged with sexual assault involving three female students

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A Warhill High School teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting three female students when he worked at Toano Middle School, according to James City County Police.

On Monday, 34-year-old Andre Scione was charged with two counts of sexual assault and three counts of assault and battery of a minor, according to officials.

Scione was accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct involving three female students when they attended Toano, officials say.

Scione is being held in Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail pending release on bond.

The investigation first began in October when a victim first came forward, police say. The Williamsburg-James City County school division then placed Scione on administrative leave.

This is an active investigation and additional charges may be pending, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the James City County Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 757-259-5152. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit their tip online at P3Tips.com.