Smarter than your average park: Jellystone Park Camp-Resort comes to Williamsburg

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts
WILLIAMSBURG — A new Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort location will open at the Williamsburg Campground on March 2.

The camp-resort will have pools, splashgrounds and jumping pillows, as well as family activities like foam parties, wagon rides and experiences with Yogi Bear characters.

The 80-acre Williamsburg Campground, being converted by Northgate Resorts, will have glamping cabins with air conditioning, queen beds and kitchenettes. There are also RV hook-up sites and tent sites.

The resort is pet-friendly and will have a dog park and pet wash. Kids and adults alike can play laser tag, disc golf, basketball and hike on nature trails.

The new location is also located near Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown and Busch Gardens. For booking information, click here.

