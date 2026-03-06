Norfolk man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Williamsburg: WPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Feb. 11, said Williamsburg police.

Domonique E. Merritt of Norfolk was arrested on Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

A homicide investigation started after the shooting death of 33-year-old Antonio Knight in the 100 block of Kings Manor Drive around 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Williamsburg police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.