William & Mary to be dropped from fellowship program after Pentagon action

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Pentagon is taking aim at colleges they accuse of being in opposition to their core values, impacting the College of William & Mary.

"We will no longer invest in institutions that fail to sharpen our leaders' warfighting capabilities or that undermine the very values they are sworn to defend," a Pentagon memo signed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reads.

The Pentagon canceled the Senior Service College (SSC) fellowship program at 13 colleges. The College of William & Mary was included in the list of schools set to lose this funding. Only one military student benefiting from this program is enrolled at William & Mary, according to the Defense Department memo.

On Feb. 6, Hegseth, a Harvard and Princeton graduate, announced on social media that the Defense Department will review its policies and fellowships concerning other colleges, following its decision to end academic relations with Harvard.

"[We] will evaluate all existing graduate programs for active-duty service members at all Ivy League universities and other civilian universities," Hegseth said. "The goal is to determine whether or not they actually deliver cost-effective strategic education for future senior leaders when compared to, say, public universities and our military graduate programs."

Regent University is listed as being under consideration to get a fellowship partnership, according to the Pentagon memo.