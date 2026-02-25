Virginia Gov. Spanberger delivers Democratic response to Trump's address from Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, speaking from Colonial Williamsburg — the historic site where Virginia leaders helped lay the foundation for American independence.

Spanberger centered her message on affordability, pointing to rising costs of housing, healthcare, energy, and groceries, arguing that families across Virginia and the country are feeling squeezed.

"Tonight as we watched our nation's lawmakers gather for a joint session of Congress we did not hear the truth from our president," Spanberger said.

The governor took direct aim at legislation she says threatens rural hospitals, strips healthcare from millions of Americans, drives up costs in energy and housing, and cuts food programs.

"Tonight, the president celebrated this law, the one threatening rural hospitals stripping healthcare for millions of Americans and driving up cost in energy and housing all while cutting food programs for hungry kids," Spanberger said.

Spanberger also addressed immigration enforcement, criticizing what she described as federal agents operating without warrants in American communities.

"Our president has sent poorly trained federal agents into our cities where they have arrested and detained American citizens and people who aspire to be Americans, and they have done it without a warrant," Spanberger said.

With midterm elections ahead, Spanberger framed her response as a call to action, urging accountability in Washington and engagement from voters.