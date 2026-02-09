Several vehicles catch fire at York County repair business

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Several vehicles caught fire Sunday evening behind a diesel repair business in York County’s Grafton area, but no one was hurt and nearby buildings were not damaged.

Fire crews were called around 5:20 p.m. to Peninsula Heavy Duty in the 7600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway after reports of a vehicle fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found multiple vehicles burning in a storage yard behind the business. Crews were able to bring the fire under control, and the flames were fully extinguished shortly after 6 p.m.

Officials say the business building was not damaged, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.