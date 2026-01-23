Small business owners in Williamsburg prepare for winter storm while prioritizing community safety

Small business owners in Williamsburg's historic Merchant's Square are balancing hope for a picturesque snowfall with concerns about keeping their employees and customers safe as winter weather approaches the area.

At Spices & Tea, employee Arden Ogilvie expressed the mixed feelings many locals share about the incoming weather.

"I'm always hoping for snow. I'm a white Christmas girly. I love the snow," Ogilvie said. "I'm hoping for powder and not for ice."

Just steps away at The Cheese Shop, co-owner Mary Ellen Power is focused on the practical challenges the storm could bring to her business and community.

"I'm hoping that we don't lose power. We have lots of perishable products. I don't wanna lose this products," Power said.

However, Power's primary concern extends beyond her inventory to the wellbeing of her staff and neighbors.

"I don't want anyone to lose power at home when everybody does stay warm and safe. I want my staff to stay home and stay safe," Power said.

The City of Williamsburg announced on Facebook that Public Works and Utilities crews have prepared six snowplows and salt spreaders, with 400 tons of salt and sand ready for deployment. A motor grader is also being used to better clear ice from roadways. Crews have been spraying brine and will continue road preparations until the storm begins.

City leaders are asking residents to stay off the roads and move cars into driveways during the weather event.

Despite the challenges, Power acknowledges the community's appreciation for winter weather.

"The kids love to sled who doesn't like a snow day. We'll be open on Saturday, but in about 24 hours, we'll decide whether or not we're open on Sunday," Power said.

Business owners throughout Merchant's Square are making similar decisions, weighing community safety against keeping their doors open for neighbors who might need their services during the storm.