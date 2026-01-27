Sheetz approved by city to pump up Yorktown development

YORKTOWN, Va. — A new Sheetz convenience store is set to join a larger development in the Yorktown area.

The proposed Sheetz — a fan favorite gas and convenience store known for its made-to-order food — was approved by the city's board of supervisors on Jan. 20.

Under the current proposal, the Sheetz is planned for the intersection of George Washington Highway and Fort Eustis Boulevard. Currently, multiple abandoned buildings are present in this area; the proposal says they will be removed to make room.

The "Yorktown Crescent" development project aims to bring a neighborhood of townhouses and a Publix to the area.

Progress on the new Sheetz construction is contingent on the Virginia Department of Transportation approving a new traffic signal in this area. Developers said they would prefer for construction to begin in March, but said September is a more realistic timeline.