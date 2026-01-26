Snow, ice lead to slick spots on Williamsburg streets

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Snow and rain created treacherous walking conditions across Williamsburg Sunday, though primary roads remained mostly passable despite some slick spots.

The combination of overnight rain and frozen snow made sidewalks and walkways particularly hazardous.

At Merchant's Square near Colonial Williamsburg, snow and ice covered much of the area. The historic brick walkways proved especially slick, creating challenging footing for pedestrians.

Despite the conditions, some visitors and residents ventured out to enjoy the winter scenery.

"It's pretty snowy. It's honestly not bad though because we don't have classes because it's the weekend," said Katie Barlow, a William & Mary student. "It's a bit slippery so you have to look around where you're going but otherwise it's pretty much fine."

Some visitors found the timing of their trip coincidental. Greg Petkoff was visiting from Ohio and experienced snow during his Williamsburg visit for the second consecutive year.

"We made reservations here I don't know about six months ago. We were here last time in February when there was a big snow there was five inches and we really enjoyed it and just kind of happenstance it was snowing again," Petkoff said.

Local residents Clint and Sandra Cox also came out to see the snow-covered area despite the challenging conditions.

"It's cold icy slippery and fun," said Sandra Cox said.

"The footing is treacherous too in certain places the bricks are all frozen over. We're gonna hunker down at home after dark and hope the power doesn't go off," said Clint Cox.

Williamsburg-James City County Schools announced closures for Monday, as did William & Mary, anticipating continued slick conditions due to cold morning temperatures.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.