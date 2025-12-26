Car crashes into Suffolk building on Christmas morning, good samaritan helps rescue driver

A Christmas morning car crash in Suffolk left one person seriously injured after a vehicle struck a power pole and then crashed into a commercial building, sparking a fire that required multiple fire crews to extinguish.

The incident occurred around 7:17 a.m. on North Main Street when a car first hit a power pole before crashing through the side of the Howell Dentistry building, according to Suffolk Fire Chief Michael Barakey.

Samantha Mallory was in her nearby home on Dumville Lane when she heard the crash.

"My fiancé had the door open, and we heard BAM BAM," Mallory said.

Wearing only socks on her feet, Mallory ran to help the trapped driver before emergency responders arrived on scene.

"As I'm running up to the car, I told her I was like you need to get out the car you need to get out the car you need to get out the car," Mallory said.

But Mallory said before fire or police officials arrived, she tried her best to help the driver out of the fiery vehicle.

"I ran up to her window her window was basically inside the building, and I tucked my arms underneath her and I pulled her through the window," Mallory said.

After helping the driver escape, Mallory said they crawled away from the burning vehicle.

"We didn't crawl we army crawled, away from the car cause I told her we had to go we had to go I knew I knew the car was going to blow up I knew it," Mallory said.

According to Suffolk Fire Chief Michael Barakey, the vehicle ran through the side of the building and caught fire, which then spread to the commercial building.

Mallory said that shortly after she and the driver were far enough from the flames, Suffolk Fire arrived.

According to Chief Barakey, the first engine arrived at the building at 7:17 a.m. Firefighters worked to put out the fire from inside. The fire was under control at shortly after 8 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a trauma center with serious injuries.

"I really hope she's okay because since this morning I have only thought about her and her well-being," Mallory said.

The crash caused damage to the building and left many residents without power for several hours due to the downed pole.

Dominion Energy has restored power for affected Suffolk customers as around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.