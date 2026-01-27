Two adults, three children displaced after house fire on Grayson Court: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two adults and five children were displaced after a fire burned a two-story house on Grayson Court on Monday, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Tuesday.

Around 5:43 p.m., crews responded to the structure fire in the 100 Block of Grayson Court. Smoke was seen billowing from the house's attic, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. The house mainly sustained damage in the attic.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue say the fire was placed under control at 5:59 p.m. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.