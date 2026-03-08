Quick action by off-duty Suffolk firefighter helps save Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake home avoided major damage Sunday evening after a nearby off-duty firefighter stepped in before crews arrived.

Firefighters were called around 5:44 p.m. to the 1200 block of Balladeer Court in the Great Bridge area for reports of a house fire. When Chesapeake Fire Department crews arrived minutes later, they saw smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home.

But when firefighters went inside, they discovered the flames had already been knocked down.

Investigators say a firefighter with Suffolk Fire & Rescue, who lives nearby and was off duty at the time, noticed the fire and rushed over to help.

According to officials, the firefighter first went inside the home and found smoke and flames coming from a room above the garage. He then moved outside, set up a ladder to reach a second-floor window and used a garden hose to put out the fire before Chesapeake crews arrived.

Firefighters later cleared debris from the room and ventilated smoke from the home.

Officials say the quick response kept the fire contained to a small area and likely prevented more extensive damage to the house.

“No injuries were reported,” fire officials said.

The family who lives in the home made arrangements to stay elsewhere for the night.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental.