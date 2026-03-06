Chesapeake Sheriff's Office launches HOPE Foundation to serve elderly, youth, and special needs community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office announced the launch of a new nonprofit — the Chesapeake Sheriff's HOPE Foundation — aimed at supporting elderly victims of crime, local youth, and people with special needs.

Sheriff Wallace Chadwick III and Captain Richard Scott, who serves as president of the foundation, said the organization was built around the idea of creating positive connections between law enforcement and the people they serve.

"It's really important for law enforcement to break down that barrier between us and the community. You know, as you know law enforcement doesn't always have that positive outcome in people's lives. So that's what this program is designed to do is really getting that positive law enforcement experience with our community members," Chadwick said.

The foundation has already outlined several programs. One is the Elderly Victims Assistance Program, or EVAT, which is designed to help crime victims ages 55 and older. If a victim's door has been kicked in, a window broken during a burglary, or other damage done to their home that insurance deductibles won't cover, the foundation will step in to help make those repairs. Volunteer deputies and community members will schedule visits to assist with fixes, yard work and other needs at no cost to the victim.

“It’s not just deputy-driven. We have civilian employees. We have community partners. We have retirees. So, it’s not just something that’s just right here in the Sheriff’s Office," Scott said.

Scott said the program is also about reaching people who may feel isolated.

"A lot of them are isolated because of their age and maybe because of the demographic that they're living in. So we want to reach out to just let them know that we're here to help," Scott said.

The foundation also includes a program called Aspire, which guides juvenile females through a curriculum during high school that covers resume writing, community involvement and preparation for college, the workforce or military service.

The foundation's special needs programming is also a key focus. The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office operates what it calls its Elite Unit, which brings people with special needs into the sheriff's office to work on projects alongside deputies and in the community. The HOPE Foundation will partner with the Elite Unit and support special needs athletes throughout the year, including through events like the Polar Plunge and the Torch Run.

"Part of the Hope Foundation's goals and objectives really lean heavily towards the special needs community," Chadwick said. "The Hope Foundation is actually going to partner with our Elite Unit and some of our special needs athletes that we support throughout the year, and they're gonna use them for projects and bring them into the fold with our deputies."

The foundation is also working to connect its youth volunteers with elderly victim assistance efforts. Scott said young participants in the foundation's programs may help with tasks like painting railings, mowing grass or other one-time needs at the homes of elderly crime victims as part of their progression through the program.

The launch of the HOPE Foundation follows a transition in leadership at the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office. Former Sheriffs Dave Rosado and Jim O'Sullivan decided to keep ownership and control of the nonprofit Children Today Leaders Tomorrow (CTLT) as well as its associated programs. O'Sullivan started CTLT in 2010. Chesapeake Neighborhood Reporter Erin Holly spoke with former Sheriff O'Sullivan, who said he did not want to transfer leadership of the organization because of his personal passion for helping Chesapeake's youth, and that it has always been a separate entity from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Chadwick said he had expressed interest in keeping Children Today Leaders Tomorrow affiliated with the office, but said he views the situation as a chance to move forward.

"There may have been some of us that were you know upset about the programs taken. But you know what? I look at it as an opportunity for us. It's an opportunity for this new office and the way we're going now to change direction and really focus in on some of these programs that we want to change, we want to update," Chadwick said.

Those interested in volunteering, donating or learning more about the Chesapeake Sheriff's HOPE Foundation can visit the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office website. The foundation can also be reached by phone at 757-382-6159 or by email at hopecharity@gmail.com. Additional information will be shared on the foundation's social media platforms.

