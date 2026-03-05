Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One adult, two children displaced after house fire: CPD

Chesapeake Fire Department
20cd021d-9bc4-45ac-a2c3-3c3ad6ec5e9a.jpeg
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A house fire resulted in a family of three — one adult and two children — being displaced on Thursday, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Around 4:01 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1900 Block of Land of Promise Road. At the scene, a one-story home was seen burning. The fire was put under control at 4:37 p.m., according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says the homeowner was around the home when the fire began, but not inside. No injuries were reported. The family said they had three cats, but two have not been found.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

