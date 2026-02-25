Shed fire on Shillelagh Road creates heavy smoke in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Heavy smoke could be seen from the road as a shed fire burned in Chesapeake Wednesday afternoon.

Chesapeake firefighters arrived at the 800 block of Shillelagh Road around 3:50 p.m. on the report of a shed fire. Crews said heavy smoke could be seen from the backyard.

A shed and detached two-car garage were both on fire, fire officials said. The fire was brought under control around 5:09 p.m., and the primary home on the property was not affected.

No injuries were reported, Chesapeake fire officials said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.