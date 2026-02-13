Hampton Roads high school students lead walkouts to protest ICE

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake staged a walkout protest Friday afternoon despite what parents say was resistance from school administration, while students at a Portsmouth high school were permitted to conduct a similar demonstration.

Marcella Alston, the mother of a ninth-grader at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake, said her daughter, despite wanting to, was unable to participate in the planned walkout protesting recent ICE activity across the country.

"And today, for the peaceful protest, they were planning to leave out, I guess during second bell, which was supposedly approved by administration. And then when they got to the doors, the doors were blocked, there were flags taken from some of the students. And they were threatened that if they left out of the school, they would be suspended," Alston said.

Despite the initial resistance, dozens of students walked out and protested anyway a couple hours later. Alston said her daughter was reprimanded by staff again and did not participate in the second demonstration.

"I just think that the children should have a right. I think that the administration has the power and the ability to give the students the opportunity and the space to speak up for what they believe in," Alston said.

The situation contrasted with events at Manor High School in Portsmouth, where students were allowed to conduct their walkout at a designated time during the school day. Dr. Lauren Nolasco, Chief Communications Officer for Portsmouth Public Schools, confirmed that students were permitted to participate in a brief walkout before returning to class.

"Students were reminded that, in accordance with School Board policy, any protest must not disrupt the day-to-day operations of the school," Nolasco said.

"It's important for you to stand up, even for people that can't stand up for themselves, and don't have a voice, and are minorities. I was hoping just to be seen and heard, because otherwise, we wouldn't have been," said Leah Reese, a Manor High School sophomore student who participated in the walkout.

Alston believes Deep Creek High School staff missed an opportunity to use the events as a teaching moment for students about First Amendment rights.

"For her to be in school, and to have the opportune moment to be taught to be able to, you know, act on that First Amendment peacefully and then to be denied, I think it's a failure on the administration," Alston said.

Jay Lewter, Director of Communications for Chesapeake Public Schools, confirmed that approximately 30 students walked out of Deep Creek High School in protest.

"While students have the right to express their views, leaving campus without authorization is a violation of School Board Policies 6-16 and 9-20, and compromises student safety and instructional time. In accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, students who chose to leave campus are subject to disciplinary action," Lewter said in a statement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.