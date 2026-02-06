Former Virginia Tech QB Marcus Vick charged with domestic assault: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Marcus Vick — a former quarterback for Virginia Tech — was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place on Dec. 30, Chesapeake police said Friday.

Chesapeake police say Vick, 41, was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. He was arrested in Hampton.

Around 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers responded to the 1500 Block of Mitchum Way in regards to a reported domestic assault. Officers then met with a woman who said she was assaulted during a child custody exchange. Vick left the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to Chesapeake police.

Chesapeake police say the woman had minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Based on their investigation, Chesapeake police say the incident took place outside an apartment building with the couple's child present. Officers then got a warrant for Vick's arrest along with an emergency protective order.

Chesapeake police say this incident remains under investigation. Surveillance video from the apartment complex has been requested by law enforcement.

Marcus Vick is Michael Vick's younger brother.