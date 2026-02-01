Fire displaces 16 residents at Chesapeake apartment complex

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to a fire in the Greenbrier section of the city that displaced more than a dozen residents.

Firefighters were called to the Harmony at Oakbrooke apartments at 301 Clearfield Avenue at 10:37 a.m. after someone reported smelling smoke and seeing water flowing inside the building. Firefighters arrived six minutes later and initially saw no visible signs of fire. After further investigation crews found fire in the attic of the apartment.

After further investigation, crews found fire in the attic affecting an area roughly 10 feet by 15 feet. Firefighters used multiple hoselines and quickly put out the flames. Officials say the fire’s spread was limited after it ruptured a residential water supply line, helping contain damage to the attic. The fire was marked under control at 11:10 a.m.

Nineteen apartments in the building were impacted, some vacant, and cannot be occupied due to water damage. Sixteen residents have been displaced, and relocated to vacant units on the property.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.