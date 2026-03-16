18-year-old man arrested in connection with Grandy Court shooting: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Sunday that seriously hurt a man, according to Chesapeake police.

Jalen Amari Marrow was arrested Sunday evening and charged with the following:



Five counts of conspire dwelling house with intent to murder

Four counts of conspire stab, cut, wound with malicious intent

Three counts of firearm use in commission of felony

Two counts of wearing of masks or hoods to conceal identity

One count of dwelling house with intent to murder

Chesapeake police responded to the 1100 block of Grandy Court around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday. They found a man on the front porch who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he had emergency surgery and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Chesapeake police are continuing to investigate the shooting.