Three families displaced after a multifamily home fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three families are displaced after a fire broke out at a three-story multifamily home, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Officials say firefighters responded to the 600 block of Muddy Creek Road near the Portlock neighborhood at 6:12 p.m. on Saturday. Neighbors made multiple calls reporting the fire.

While en route, crews saw heavy black smoke and called for a second alarm. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the center unit of the building.

The fire was contained to the center unit, but nearby units sustained smoke and water damage.

Multiple people were home when the fire started, but everyone safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire displaced three of the six families living in the building, and The American Red Cross is assisting those families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.