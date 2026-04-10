Great Bridge Boulevard shooting prompts investigation: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officers are investigating a shooting near Great Bridge Boulevard on Friday, according to Chesapeake police. A source tells WTKR Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly this incident occurred in the parking lot of a Food Lion.

Chesapeake police say the shooting took place in the 900 Block of Great Bridge Boulevard. No further information has been shared as the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not directly confirmed whether the shooting took place in a Food Lion parking lot.

News 3 is sending a crew to the scene, check back with us for updates.