Man hospitalized with severe injuries after car was hit by train: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man is in the hospital with severe injuries after his truck was hit by a train, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m., Chesapeake police responded to the 2900 block of Yadkin Road on the report of a vehicle and train crash. Officers say they found an overturned truck as a result of the crash, and the driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threaning injuries.

A minor fuel-related hazmat situation was identified at the scene, but there is no immediate danger to the public, according to CPD.

The truck didn't stop at a posted stop sign before the crash, according to CPD. This incident remains under investigation.

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