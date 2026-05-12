Chesapeake city council begins process to create data center guidelines for the city

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Council has is taking the first step toward creating a formal policy governing where data centers can be built in the city — a move that comes after a proposal last year to build one next to a neighborhood in Great Bridge drew strong opposition from residents.

On Chesapeake City Council's May 12, 2026 agenda, there is an initiating resolution directing the Planning Commission to consider and make recommendations on proposed amendments to the Chesapeake Comprehensive Plan. Those amendments would incorporate a written policy governing the development and operation of data centers in the city.

According to Planning Director Jimmy McNamara, the policy will provide a framework for evaluating data center proposals on a site-by-site basis, consistent with City Council's priorities. While the city's Zoning Ordinance will establish baseline requirements for data centers, the comprehensive plan policy is intended to guide staff in assessing individual requests. The resolution was discussed at an April 21, 2026, City Council work session before being brought forward for adoption.

Under Virginia law, the Planning Commission is required to hold a public hearing and make its recommendation within 60 days of the written request, or within a longer timeframe as specified by City Council.

Councilwoman Amanda Newins said the new policy is about creating clear rules upfront so developers and neighbors know where data centers can and can not go. She said Tuesday's meeting starts the process to develop those guidelines with community input to avoid future conflicts.

Chesapeake neighbor Lee DAmore said he believes a data center in the city is inevitable — and that he supports the council's more transparent approach this time around.

"Absolutely. Absolutely. They're looking for a lot of green space, and you know Chesapeake has a lot of green space," DAmore said.

DAmore pointed to last year's Great Bridge proposal as an example of what happens when guidelines aren't established first. Council unanimously denied that proposal last June following significant pushback from residents.

"I give Chesapeake credit for recognizing we have to protect ourselves. We're not in a position where we can build the first data center and try to put the guidelines in afterwards," DAmore said.

He said the current approach reflects what residents had been calling for.

"Let's put the guidelines in place. Which is one of the things that we, as citizens, said that needs to happen first. You need to put the guidelines in place, so now you have a set of rules that they have to follow," DAmore said.

DAmore said he does not oppose data centers outright, but believes placement matters.

"I have no doubt we will have a data center in Chesapeake. I don't oppose data centers in general. I think they serve a purpose. But we've gotta put them where they belong, where they don't negatively impact residents," DAmore said.

Following Tuesday's council meeting, the resolution will go to city staff for a recommendation, then to the Planning Commission, before returning to council for a final vote.

The resolution states that adopting a written policy governing data center development will further public health, safety, and welfare by mitigating impacts from the use, ensuring appropriate emergency preparedness, and adopting industry best practices.

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