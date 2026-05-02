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Chesapeake Police investigate early Saturday morning shooting, one person hurt

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
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CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2000 block of Willow Point Arch.

When police arrived at the scene, an individual who had been shot was found and officers immediately provided first aid until the victim was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.

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