Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Chesapeake City Council approves salary raises for mayor, council members

DSC00300.JPG
Erin Holly
DSC00300.JPG
Posted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In a 5-4 vote, the Chesapeake City Council approved an ordinance that will increase annual salaries for the mayor and council members on Tuesday.

Salaries are set to go up by a 3.5% cost-of-living adjustment. It will take effect on July 1, 2027.

Below is how the Chesapeake City Council voted on the ordinance:

Yes vote:

  • Mayor Rick West
  • Council Member C. Jeff Bunn
  • Council Member Jeff Jeffries, Jr.
  • Council Member Pat King, MD
  • Council Member Les Smith, Jr.

No vote:

  • Vice Mayor Debbie Ritter
  • Council Member Amanda Newins
  • Council Member Dr. Ella Ward
  • Council Member Daniel Whitaker

Currently, the mayor has an annual salary of $27,000. Council members' salaries are set at $25,000.

City council previously considered a proposal to increase pay for council members and the mayor back in March. The proposal — which would have boosted salaries by thousands of dollars — was unanimously rejected.

The mayor previously told News 3 that it's been about 20 years since a salary raise was adopted for Chesapeake council members.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

True Crime 757 Podcast