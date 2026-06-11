Chesapeake City Council approves salary raises for mayor, council members

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In a 5-4 vote, the Chesapeake City Council approved an ordinance that will increase annual salaries for the mayor and council members on Tuesday.
Salaries are set to go up by a 3.5% cost-of-living adjustment. It will take effect on July 1, 2027.
Below is how the Chesapeake City Council voted on the ordinance:
Yes vote:
- Mayor Rick West
- Council Member C. Jeff Bunn
- Council Member Jeff Jeffries, Jr.
- Council Member Pat King, MD
- Council Member Les Smith, Jr.
No vote:
- Vice Mayor Debbie Ritter
- Council Member Amanda Newins
- Council Member Dr. Ella Ward
- Council Member Daniel Whitaker
Currently, the mayor has an annual salary of $27,000. Council members' salaries are set at $25,000.
City council previously considered a proposal to increase pay for council members and the mayor back in March. The proposal — which would have boosted salaries by thousands of dollars — was unanimously rejected.
The mayor previously told News 3 that it's been about 20 years since a salary raise was adopted for Chesapeake council members.
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