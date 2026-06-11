Chesapeake City Council approves salary raises for mayor, council members

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In a 5-4 vote, the Chesapeake City Council approved an ordinance that will increase annual salaries for the mayor and council members on Tuesday.

Salaries are set to go up by a 3.5% cost-of-living adjustment. It will take effect on July 1, 2027.

Below is how the Chesapeake City Council voted on the ordinance:

Yes vote:



Mayor Rick West

Council Member C. Jeff Bunn

Council Member Jeff Jeffries, Jr.

Council Member Pat King, MD

Council Member Les Smith, Jr.

No vote:



Vice Mayor Debbie Ritter

Council Member Amanda Newins

Council Member Dr. Ella Ward

Council Member Daniel Whitaker

Currently, the mayor has an annual salary of $27,000. Council members' salaries are set at $25,000.

City council previously considered a proposal to increase pay for council members and the mayor back in March. The proposal — which would have boosted salaries by thousands of dollars — was unanimously rejected.

The mayor previously told News 3 that it's been about 20 years since a salary raise was adopted for Chesapeake council members.

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