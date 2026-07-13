Chesapeake mom charged with felony neglect after 5-year-old son is hurt in accidental shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake mother is now facing charges after her 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the finger on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Ashley Michelle Hinton, 40, has been charged with felony child neglect and recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm so as to endanger the life or limb of a child under the age of 14.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Ivy Stone Way around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child had shot themselves in the hand.

When officers arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound on one of his fingers. Family members were also at the home at the time.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

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