Chesapeake Correctional Center inmate dies after medical emergency: CSO

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An inmate in the Chesapeake Correctional Center died on Wednesday after "an apparent medical emergency," according to the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office.

Medics were called to respond to 39-year-old Donelle Felder after a deputy was notified about him experiencing a medical issue. He died after being transported to a local hospital, according to the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. An investigation has been opened as a result of Felder's death, according to the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.