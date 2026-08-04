Girl Scouts learn firefighting skills alongside Chesapeake Fire Department at Camp Fury

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Ten Girl Scouts from the Colonial Coast Council are learning forcible entry, confined space navigation, and other life-saving skills alongside Chesapeake Fire Department this week.

12-year-old Lucy Rousseau is one of 10 Girl Scouts participating in Camp Fury this week.

"It was fun and it really tested your strength but it was really hard," Rousseau said.

Chesapeake Fire Department Captain and Camp Fury Program Manager Charlene Beach described the program's mission.

"It's a five-day immersive camp that helps teach girls courage, confidence, and character," Beach said.

The rising seventh-graders are learning those skills through forcible entry and navigating confined spaces — including runs through a pitch-black course. Later this week, they will also climb a fire ladder, visit the gun range and meet the department's K-9 unit.

"So they'll go out to the gun range and they'll actually get to shoot. They'll get to see the dogs that chase after the bad guys," Beach said.

Chesapeake Fire Department Firefighter Tori Huber said she values the opportunity to show young girls what is possible in the profession.

"To most people in the world, they think firefighter, man. And I think it's really empowering for young girls and even women alone to be able to be like 'no, I can actually perform the exact same job. And maybe even do it better,'" Huber said.

Rousseau said the experience carries lessons beyond the training ground.

"It will help all the Girl Scouts and to learn, like how to self-defend yourself," Rousseau said.

This is the 10th year for Camp Fury Chesapeake. The week wraps up Friday, August 7, with CPR, first aid training, and a graduation ceremony.

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