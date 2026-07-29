Chesapeake neighbors concerned about future of withdrawn proposed battery energy storage system

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On the day Chesapeake City Council was scheduled to vote, East Point Energy has withdrew its application for the Mill Stone Energy Center. Mill Stone Energy Center was a proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) in Chesapeake's Hickory area. Company leaders say they need to do more community outreach before moving forward.

The developer says a potential future application would be for the same proposed location along Centerville Turnpike South, where the facility was originally planned for a 30-acre portion of a 112-acre property.

Cecile Bahmer, who lives on Centerville Turnpike South, said the withdrawal brought mixed emotions.

"At first I'm being relieved at that moment, but in my mind, no, because this is not over yet."

Bahmer, a parent of a student at Southeastern Elementary School, said she is still concerned about the future of the project.

"We don't want battery storage next door. They can put somewhere else, but not near residential, not near the school, that's our concern," Bahmer said. "It's all houses. We have 3 schools in here; the middle school, high school, and elementary school. So, why do they want to put over here?"

East Point Energy's Manager of Community Engagement issued a statement on the withdrawal.

"We're continuing our efforts to share information and answer questions for Chesapeake community members. This ongoing dialogue will inform how we approach the project's permitting and development. We appreciate the community's continued engagement."

Not all neighbors share Bahmer's concerns. Jeff Staples, a Chesapeake neighbor who has supported the project, pointed to the facility's environmental benefits.

Watch related: Proposed Mill Stone battery energy storage system in Chesapeake nears vote from city leaders

Proposed Mill Stone battery energy storage system in Chesapeake nears vote from city leaders

"There's actually no emissions whatsoever that would come from this project. So, that's a huge plus right there. It will actually be providing electricity for us," Staples said.

The withdrawal comes after the Chesapeake Planning Commission voted 7-1 in June to recommend denial of the conditional use permit for the project. The application had been scheduled for the Chesapeake City Council vote on July 21.

A battery energy storage system works by pulling power off the grid during off-peak hours, typically at night, and pushing it back onto the grid when demand is highest — during heat waves, winter storms, or other high-usage periods.

There is no timeline in place for future community meetings or a future application for the Mill Stone Energy Center.

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