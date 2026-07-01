Chesapeake community mourns 24-year-old Indian River Middle School coach who died in car crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake community is mourning the loss of a beloved community member. Dylan Farrer was a 24-year-old Indian River Middle School wrestling coach, baseball coach, and teacher's assistant for Chesapeake Public Schools. Farrer died after a single-car crash early June 28, 2026.

Chesapeake Police responded to the 2400 block of Mt. Pleasant Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. and found Farrer with severe injuries. Despite life-saving efforts by medics, he later died from his injuries. The crash remains under active investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department.

Farrer was born in Norfolk and he graduated from Hickory High School in Chesapeake in 2020.

Kevin Henderson, a close family friend who said he had known Farrer for 15 years, described him as a positive presence for everyone around him.

"First of all, Dylan was such a great kid. He was very well-mannered, very respectful. He was definitely a kid that you wanted around with your kids," Henderson said.

Henderson's youngest son was coached by Farrer. He said Farrer's dedication — alongside his father, who also coached — made a lasting impression on the players.

"My youngest son was actually thinking about going to transfer to football instead of playing baseball. He loved Dylan so much, and coach John, which is Dylan's dad, that just their love towards the kids and how much they are involved with the kids, and he made him want to stay and play baseball," Henderson said.

Henderson said Farrer and his father were a coaching duo, and Farrer had been set to take over the head baseball coach position from his father next year. Off the baseball field and away from the wrestling ring, Farrer was also working toward becoming a full-time teacher.

The loss hit Henderson personally. He said he had spoken with Farrer just days before the crash.

"I literally just talked to him a week and a half ago for over an hour, and like, we were having a good time, good conversation and now he's gone. It's unreal, to be honest," Henderson said.

Community members are collecting donations for the Farrer family during this difficult time. Chesapeake Public Schools has resources available for grieving students. The district's Student Assistance Program offers no-cost, high-quality counseling and telehealth services through Virtual Peace of Mind while school is out.

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