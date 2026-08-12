Chesapeake Humane Society considers newly implemented animal cruelty registry and what comes next

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Humane Society is learning about the city's new animal cruelty registry and considering using it to keep animals out of the hands of the wrong people.

Chesapeake became the first city in Hampton Roads to launch the registry after City Council voted unanimously, 8-0, to approve it. The public database will be accessible through the city's Animal Services website and will list anyone convicted of a felony animal cruelty crime, including their name, the specific offense, and when the conviction occurred.

Watch previous coverage: Chesapeake City Council approves first animal cruelty registry in Hampton Roads

Chesapeake City Council to vote on first animal cruelty registry in Hampton Roads

Chesapeake Humane Society Executive Director Debbie Hughes supports the move.

"Any legislation that's going to help keep animals safe in the state of Virginia is ideal," Hughes said.

Hughes said the registry has the potential to become a key part of how the organization screens people who want to adopt or foster animals. Before it existed, she said there was simply no reliable way to check whether someone had ever been convicted of an animal cruelty felony.

"We've had those discussions here, but there hasn't been a resource. You know, if there was a statewide resource, then that would be ideal. We could check, I mean especially for fosters and adopters and volunteers coming into the facility," Hughes said.

Still, Hughes said the organization needs more information before committing to how it will use the registry.

"Possibly, I think I need more information about it. If it's a free cost, yeah that's beneficial too. There's a lot of unknown factors still because it was just approved," Hughes said.

The registry was championed by Councilwoman Amanda Newins and will be maintained by the Chesapeake Police Department, which will pull conviction records from across the Commonwealth. It covers felony-level convictions only and does not include misdemeanor offenses, arrests, or pending cases.

Both Hughes and Newins said they hope the registry will eventually expand to include misdemeanor animal cruelty convictions as well.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Contact Erin Holly Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Chesapeake Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly? Let her know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.