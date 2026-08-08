Norfolk families prepare for school year with free backpacks, shoes and more at annual back-to-school event

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools and the City of Norfolk hosted their fourth annual Unity in the Community Back to School Celebration Saturday at the Scope, offering free backpacks, shoes, health screenings, school supplies, and more to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

The event, co-sponsored by the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools, was open to elementary, middle, and high school students and their families. It also featured preschool and kindergarten registration information, raffles, and entertainment. Free parking was available at the Scope.

Kim Cox, a grandparent of Norfolk Public Schools students, attended to take advantage of the free resources.

"It's great. It's much needed. The economy is out of control and these things are hard to come by these days," Cox said.

Cox said she came to support her family ahead of the new school year.

"I'm the grandparent, but at the same time, I'm trying to help my children make sure that their children have what they need to start the school year," Cox said.

Kimberley Pierce, the City of Norfolk's Director of Neighborhood Services, said the event was designed to bring all available resources together in one place.

"So, when the school system and the city we're sitting down, we just thought, 'what is the best way that we can help this be accomplished,' and we thought a back to school event that was open to the public that had all the resources in one place," Pierce said.

One of the most popular resources at the event was local nonprofit 1k Shoes for 1k Smiles. Founder and President Lizetta McKesson said new shoes can make a meaningful difference for students.

"It makes you feel better. It builds the confidence up when they're walking into school, it makes them walk a little harder, walk a little different, you know run a little harder, because they're, you know, they have brand new shoes on," McKesson said.

Ceyeissha McKim, a parent of Norfolk Public Schools students, said the event relieved significant pressure heading into the school year.

"Well, as a single mom, it makes me, it takes a lot of stress off of my shoulders. We're getting book bags, shoes, a lot of other stuff that they have, even mental health awareness," McKim said.

Norfolk Public Schools students return to class on Aug. 24.

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