Norfolk City Council votes to put 1% sales tax increase for public schools on November ballot

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Council voted unanimously to place a referendum on the November ballot that would increase the city's local retail sales tax by 1%, with all revenue directed to Norfolk Public Schools.

If voters approve the measure, the local retail sales tax would rise from 1.7% to 2.7%, bringing the combined local and state sales tax to 7%. City leaders say every dollar generated by the additional 1% would go toward Norfolk Public Schools.

Before council members cast their votes, residents made their way to City Hall, making passionate arguments both for and against the referendum. Some questioned whether schools should receive additional funding, while others said investing in students couldn't wait.

"But now they want to be rewarded for their ineffectiveness with more money," one resident said.

"So I'm all in and I fully support the resolution R-1 to be placed on the ballot," another resident said.

The decision Tuesday night was not about raising the tax — it was about letting voters decide this November.

Councilman Carlos Clanton, a former Norfolk School Board member, said the need is urgent. He pointed to aging school buildings and hundreds of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance that continue to grow more expensive over time.

"We're giving the citizens of Norfolk an opportunity to weigh in," Clanton said.

"We've got over 600 million dollars of deferred maintenance. We can't keep kicking this can down the road," Clanton said.

Clanton said waiting only increases the cost taxpayers could eventually face.

"The longer we hold off, the much more the taxpayers will pay for this later on," Clanton said.

Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose said the conversation goes beyond school buildings, calling it an investment in the entire community.

"These are not the division's schools. These are not the city's schools. These are our schools," Rose said.

As for exactly how the money would be spent, Rose said that plan would come after voters have their say.

"No, not yet… but soon to come," Rose said.

The referendum is expected to appear on the ballot when voters go to the polls in November.

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