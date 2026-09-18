Early voting expands this election season with new Sunday options

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia voters have new opportunities to cast their ballots early this election season, including Sundays for the first time.

All localities will now offer early voting on Sundays. Voters can cast their ballots on the second and third Sundays before Election Day — October 18 and October 25.

Voters should visit their designated location and bring an acceptable ID. Hours and locations vary by area. Find your location and also check with their local registrar for exact times.

Early in-person voting continues through Saturday, October 31. The general election is November 3.

For those voting by mail, a memo was sent this week to all Postal Service employees, according to the Associated Press, following a recent Supreme Court ruling.

"We remain entirely focused on our core mission: delivering the mail safely and securely for voters and election officials across the country."

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