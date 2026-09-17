New chip and tap EBT cards coming to Virginia this year

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia is taking new steps to protect families from food assistance theft by rolling out new EBT cards featuring chip and tap technology.

Governor Abigail Spanberger says the upgrade will make it harder for thieves to skim card information at the register. Virginia is among the first five states to use this dual tap-and-insert technology for benefits.

The first round of new cards is going to areas with high levels of benefit theft, including Richmond, Norfolk, and Portsmouth.

Jess McClelland works with Virginia Fresh Match, an organization that partners with a network of farmers markets and community food stores accepting SNAP benefits and helps double those benefits. She tells News 3, the protection is needed now more than ever for those facing food insecurity.

"It's a big blow when families lose those dollars every month that they rely on. Just one month without benefits can be the difference between people having enough money to put food on the table or going hungry. We've heard from customers that times are really tough. People are skipping meals. They're genuinely not able to get the nutrition they need. This is a great step in making sure those benefits stay secure and go to the people who need them," McClelland said.

EBT cardholders do not need to do anything to receive the new card. Just make sure your mailing address is up to date with your local social services department.

The second round of the card rollout will begin at the end of October. All EBT cardholders in Virginia should have their new cards by the end of the year.

More information about the chip card transition is available at virginiachipcard.com. Cardholders with questions can contact the EBT Call Center at 866-281-2448, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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