Norfolk man charged in 2023 shooting death

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man has been arrested in connection with a 2023 shooting death that claimed the life of a 58-year-old Norfolk man.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Jubilee Street around 3 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2023. Officers arrived and found Kenneth A. Perry with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Norfolk Police announced Monday that 45-year-old Lamont R. Fortson has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection with the case.

Fortson had been incarcerated on unrelated charges in Florida since the 2023 shooting. Following his release, he returned to Norfolk.

Fortson is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

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