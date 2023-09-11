6 shootings, around 10 victims reported in violent Hampton Roads weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Since Friday night, at least six different shootings happened across the region with around 10 victims in total.

Here's a breakdown of confirmed shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend:

1 dead in Newport News on 21st St.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, police say they responded to reports of shots on 21st Street in Newport News. While they were searching the area, they say they got reports of a nearby crash. Officers responded and found a man shot and killed inside his car, police say. Police later identified the suspect as 22-year-old Savion Cortez of Newport News. They are investigating the incident and do not have suspect information at this time.

1 seriously injured in Norfolk on Jubilee St.

Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Norfolk police say a call came in about an incident in the 1700 block of Jubilee Street. At the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot and had medics rush him to the hospital. He may not survive, and there's currently no information about potential suspect(s) in the case.

3 dead following "tragic domestic situation" in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police say "a tragic domestic situation" unfolded just after midnight on Sunday. After receiving calls about multiple people shot in the 3700 block of Gateway Place, police say officers arrived to find a two men and one woman shot. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene the other died at the hospital, police say. Investigators say they believe the man who died at the hospital was responsible for shooting the two victims and himself.

1 dead, 2 injured in Portsmouth triple shooting

At least three different shootings happened on Friday night in Portsmouth, including a triple shooting on Columbus Avenue. Police responded to reports of shots fired just before 9:30 p.m. They say three women were shot and one of them died at the hospital. Investigators have since released pictures of a person of interest and a car linked to this case.

1 injured in Portsmouth on Bainbridge Ave.

Just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, police say they got a call about someone with a gunshot wound in the 50 block of Bainbridge Avenue. Officers say at the scene, they found an adult female who had been shot and took her to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

1 injured in Portsmouth on Effingham Street

On Friday around 10:30 p.m., police say they went to the 2100 Block of Effingham Street after reported gunshots. They found one man who had been shot, and he was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The string of shootings comes after a violent Labor Day weekend in Hampton Roads: over the holiday weekend, there were as many as five shootings and at least four fatalities across the region.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the incidents mentioned above.