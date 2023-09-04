20-year-old NSU student, 14-year-old among victims in weekend Norfolk shootings

NORFOLK, Va. — It was a violent weekend for Hampton Roads with as many as five shootings and at least four fatalities spanning the weekend.

It all started around 10:30 p.m. Friday, with a man shot on Fayette Street near Elm Avenue in Portsmouth.Police said a man went to the hospital for his injuries.

Derick Miracle/WTKR Police in Portsmouth investigate a shooting on Fayette Street on Saturday, September 2.

Another shooting in Newport News on Sunday evening left a man dead, police said. It happened in the 500 block of Catina Way just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

In Norfolk, three people died in three separate shootings. One happened early Sunday morning in the area of Brambleton Avenue and Church Street.

One person died in that shooting, police said.

Nearly 12 hours later, there was another shooting in Norfolk at the 5300 block of Wyngate Drive, near Raby Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police said they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Albert Sutton, 27, has been charged in the case, police said. His charges include involuntary manslaughter. Neighbors told News 3 he was arrested at the scene.

To add to the weekend violence, police said there was a shooting just steps away from Norfolk State University's campus in which a student died.

It happened late Saturday night on Gate House Road near Colchester Crescent, just to the east of campus.

Police said they found 20-year-old Jahari George inside a car with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

"It was just crazy to hear it was right there," said Dantey Menard, a freshman at NSU. "That could have been anybody."

The university confirmed George was a sophomore from Maryland.

Loss of A Fellow SpartanThe Norfolk State University family has suffered the loss of a fellow Spartan. Jahari George, a 20-year-old sophomore student from Maryland, was a victim of an off-campus shooting in the city on Saturday.Read the story here -https://t.co/Snv8x971cS pic.twitter.com/3z6YBWYYIX — Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) September 3, 2023

In a statement posted online, university officials said police had a person of interest in custody, but as of Monday evening, there were no charges announced related to the case.

