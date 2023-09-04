Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

20-year-old NSU student, 14-year-old among victims in weekend Norfolk shootings

Shooting on Gate House Road in Norfolk
14-year-old dies after shooting on Wyngate Drive; Suspect arrested by Norfolk police
Shooting on Gate House Road in Norfolk
Posted at 5:26 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 17:26:43-04

NORFOLK, Va. — It was a violent weekend for Hampton Roads with as many as five shootings and at least four fatalities spanning the weekend.

It all started around 10:30 p.m. Friday, with a man shot on Fayette Street near Elm Avenue in Portsmouth.Police said a man went to the hospital for his injuries.

fayette street shooting.jpg
Police in Portsmouth investigate a shooting on Fayette Street on Saturday, September 2.

Another shooting in Newport News on Sunday evening left a man dead, police said. It happened in the 500 block of Catina Way just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Newport News Police Crime Scene Tape Nighttime.png

News

Man dies after shooting on Catina Way in Newport News: Police

Web Staff
11:32 PM, Sep 03, 2023

In Norfolk, three people died in three separate shootings. One happened early Sunday morning in the area of Brambleton Avenue and Church Street.

police

News

Woman killed, man injured in Norfolk double shooting Sunday morning

Anthony Sabella
5:46 AM, Sep 03, 2023

One person died in that shooting, police said.

Nearly 12 hours later, there was another shooting in Norfolk at the 5300 block of Wyngate Drive, near Raby Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

14-year-old dies after shooting on Wyngate Drive

Police said they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

14-year-old dies after shooting on Wyngate Drive; Suspect arrested by Norfolk police

News

14-year-old dies after shooting on Wyngate Drive; Norfolk police arrest suspect

Heather Eckstine
11:12 AM, Sep 04, 2023

Albert Sutton, 27, has been charged in the case, police said. His charges include involuntary manslaughter. Neighbors told News 3 he was arrested at the scene.

To add to the weekend violence, police said there was a shooting just steps away from Norfolk State University's campus in which a student died.

It happened late Saturday night on Gate House Road near Colchester Crescent, just to the east of campus.

Sophomore dies after shooting near Norfolk State University

News

Sophomore killed in off-campus shooting near Norfolk State University

Danielle Saitta
6:14 AM, Sep 03, 2023

Police said they found 20-year-old Jahari George inside a car with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Sophomore dies after shooting near Norfolk State University

"It was just crazy to hear it was right there," said Dantey Menard, a freshman at NSU. "That could have been anybody."

The university confirmed George was a sophomore from Maryland.

In a statement posted online, university officials said police had a person of interest in custody, but as of Monday evening, there were no charges announced related to the case.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV