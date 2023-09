PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police say a man is in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night.

Officers in Portsmouth revealed around 10:30 p.m. that they were called to the scene on Fayette Street near Elm Avenue for shots fired.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, but his condition hasn't been updated by police.

News 3 video from the scene showed a heavy police presence.

Anyone with information should call Portsmouth Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.