Man dies after shooting on Catina Way in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting on Catina Way in Newport News Sunday night, police told News 3.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

They found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

More than 10 minutes after being dispatched, the man was pronounced dead.

Sunday night, detectives canvassed the area.

As of Sunday night, no suspect information has been released as police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 911 or Newport News Police at (757) 247–2500.

You can also call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.