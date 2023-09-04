Watch Now
News

Actions

Man dies after shooting on Catina Way in Newport News: Police

Promo-Image_960x720.png
Promo-Image_960x720.png
Posted at 11:32 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 23:32:56-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting on Catina Way in Newport News Sunday night, police told News 3.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

They found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

More than 10 minutes after being dispatched, the man was pronounced dead.

Sunday night, detectives canvassed the area.

As of Sunday night, no suspect information has been released as police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 911 or Newport News Police at (757) 247–2500.

You can also call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV