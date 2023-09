NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Friday night.

Officers say they were called to Colchester Crescent, in a neighborhood adjacent to Norfolk State University, around 11:30 p.m. for shots fired.

According to police, a man was taken to the hospital and may not survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.