14-year-old dies after shooting on Wyngate Drive; Norfolk police arrest suspect

NORFOLK, Va. — A 27-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead on Sunday afternoon.

Police say Albert Sutton has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.

Around 12:36 p.m. on Sept. 3, police were dispatched to a home in the 5300 block of Wyngate Drive for the report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found the 14-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital, according to Norfolk police.

Detectives have not released any further details or the the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Stay with News 3 for updates.