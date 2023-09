NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk say they're investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man hurt.

Officers say they were called to Brambleton Avenue near Church Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene. Police say a man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.