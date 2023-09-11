3 dead in Virginia Beach after 'tragic domestic situation': Police

VIRIGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people have died after a shooting which police say appears to be a “tragic domestic situation.”

The incident happened early Sunday morning, September 10, shortly after midnight.

Virginia Beach Police were called to the 3700 block of Gateway Place, a residential street not far from I-264 and S. Plaza Trail.

According to police, two men and one woman suffered gunshot wounds. Police say the woman and one man died at the scene and the other man was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators believe that the male who was transported to the hospital was responsible for the shooting of the other two victims and himself.

Their identities have not yet been released. No word on if or how those involved were related.

On Monday morning, cleaning crews dressed in protective equipment were taking items from the home.

While VBPD is not seeking a suspect at this time, they are still investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the VBPD Homicide Unit at 757-385-4101 or notify Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/ P3tips.com.