Hampton Roads 2023 Homicide Tracker

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is tracking homicides in Hampton Roads with a new interactive map.

This is the first project of its kind to aggregate, track and report homicide deaths throughout the entire Hampton Roads region.

We contacted the seven police departments in Hampton Roads for updates on suspects charged in homicides this year.

The News 3 Homicide Tracker is updated weekly.

View details including photos, locations and previous news coverage in this interactive map and in the list below.

If anyone has information on a homicide in any of the seven cities listed below, they are asked to call the Crime Line at 888-562-5887:



Norfolk, Virginia

Portsmouth, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Chesapeake, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia

Newport News, Virginia

Suffolk, Virginia

January - 25 killed



February - 21 killed



March - 17 killed



April - 16 killed



May - 12 killed



May 5 - Charles McEachin Jr., 52, was shot in the 2700 block of Jamestown Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

May 5 - Daunta Cooper, 39, was shot during an argument with another man on East Pembroke Avenue, near Atlantic Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

May 5 - Ketron Smith, 20, was shot multiple times and killed at the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road. He died at the scene.

May 6 - Keshawn Hawkins, 25, and John Johnson, 25, were fatally shot in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven in the 500 block of Aberdeen Road. Both men died at the scene.

May 9 - A 5-month-old infant died after his mother knowingly left him in a car while she was at work for an unknown period of time. The location of the parked vehicle was not disclosed.

May 10 - Joseph Warner, 33, was stabbed in a home in the 2900 block of Verdun Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

May 11 - Walter Painter, 22, was shot and another injured at a 7-Eleven at 1088 West 26th Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

May 12 - James Killebrew, 19, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Marsh Pointe Drive. He died at the scene.

May 14 - Davrion King, 20, was killed and two others injured in a shooting in the 4700 block of Killam Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

May 16 - Benita Mozelle, 42, and Troy James, 26, were shot and killed in the 400 block of Alleghany Road. Both died at the scene.

June - 17 killed



July to date - 11 killed

