Hampton Roads 2023 Homicide Tracker

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is tracking homicides in Hampton Roads with a new interactive map.
This is the first project of its kind to aggregate, track and report homicide deaths throughout the entire Hampton Roads region.
We contacted the seven police departments in Hampton Roads for updates on suspects charged in homicides this year.
The News 3 Homicide Tracker is updated weekly.
View details including photos, locations and previous news coverage in this interactive map and in the list below.
If anyone has information on a homicide in any of the seven cities listed below, they are asked to call the Crime Line at 888-562-5887:
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Portsmouth, Virginia
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Chesapeake, Virginia
- Hampton, Virginia
- Newport News, Virginia
- Suffolk, Virginia
January - 25 killed
- January 1 - Tony Williams, 52, was shot in the 500 block of Walker Avenue in the Berkley neighborhood. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
- January 8 - Javonte Martin, 29, was found fatally shot in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue.
- January 10 - John Daugherty, 60, and his wife Donna Daugherty, 61, were found dead inside a home in the 1800 block of Peartree Street with injuries sustained from a knife and/or hammer.
- January 11 - Gregory Smith Jr., 33, was shot and crashed his vehicle into an apartment complex. He died at the scene while first responders were attempting to provide aid to him.
- January 11 - Jimmy Hernandez, 40,
- January 11 - Mikeous Freeman, 29, was fatally shot and another man injured in the 3300 block of Turnpike Road.
- January 11 - Lamont Lewis, 46, was shot multiple times by an unidentified sheriff deputy during an attempted traffic stop and arrest. Lewis was wanted for the December 2022 murder of Tivona Fogg. Police say Lewis stepped out of his vehicle and started shooting at task force agents. During the exchange of gunfire, both Lewis and a deputy were shot. Lewis and the deputy were both taken the hospital. The deputy survived but Lewis died at the hospital from his injuries.
- January 13 - Miekko Faxon, 23, was fatally shot in the chest in the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court. Police say Faxon's death is considered a justified homicide.
- January 13 - Stephanie Thompson, 40, and James Thomspon, 42, were found dead inside a home in the 5200 block of Arlington Avenue. They were both found with gunshot wounds. The incident was determined to be a murder/suicide.
- January 15 - Omon Hamlin, 37, and another person was injured in a shooting on Colonial Avenue and West 27th Street, a couple of blocks away from Munson Park. Both men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hamlin later died at the hospital from his injuries.
- January 15 - Joshua Scriven, 19, was shot and killed in the first block of County Street. He was taken to a nearby fire station and then to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
- January 19 - Stanford Sharpe, 18, was found shot to death in the back of a car in the 700 block of Battlefield Boulevard North. Police said a caller reported gunshots in the 200 block of Candlelight Avenue. A neighbor who lives on Candlelight Drive heard a gunshot and saw a man being carried by two other men into the back of a car, court documents revealed.
- January 19 - Elliot Tubbs, 65, was found inside a home in the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
- January 20 - Terrance Palmer Jr., 34, was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road, near Royal Farms convenience store.
- January 22 - Lee Sawyer, 28, was found in the 600 block of Newport Avenue with a fatal gunshot wound.
- January 23 - Kyree Blackledge, 21, shot and killed in the 1400 block of Harpers Road.
- January 23 - James Thompson, 46, was found dead in the area of West Pembroke Avenue and Parrish Avenue near the roadway from gunshot wounds.
- January 26 - Cordale Wilson, 35, was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 0 block of Riverlands Drive. He died at the scene.
- January 26 - Christopher Ragsdale, 33, was found in a yard in the 700 block of South Fallon Court with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
- January 29 - Dwight McKinley, 39, was found in his home in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
- January 30 - Craig Byl, 48, was shot and killed by officers while shooting at police from inside a barricaded residence. When the swat team later arrived at the scene, they opened the front door and found Byl dead.
- January 30 - Dijonte Nash, 24, Destiny Layton, 25, and Destiny's unborn child were killed in a shooting on 24 Salisbury Way. Nash was found dead at the scene. Layton was taken to the hospital where she and her unborn child later died.
February - 21 killed
- February 5 - Alvin K. Joyner, 51, and Calvin Joyner, 51, were killed and another woman injured in a shooting near the 1800 block of Nashville Avenue.
- February 5 - Terri Miller, 62, was injured in a shooting on 20 Loxley Road. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
- February 5 - Jerome Emmanuel Odom, 19, was shot and killed and another man injured on Broad Street and Acorn Street.
- February 7 - Nekaybaw Scott, 26, was found dead in her apartment in the 4300 block of Newsome Avenue during a welfare check.
- February 7 - Amy Jo Russell, 42, was injured in a shooting in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue, between Chestnut Avenue and Aberdeen Road. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
- February 11 - Ashley McCoy, 26, was fatally shot in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive. She died at the scene.
- February 11 - A 17-year-old minor was injured in a shooting on 4050 Cedar Lane. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- February 12 - Tayvion Williams, 20, and Michael Goffigan, 19, were both injured during an altercation where they both pulled out firearms and began shooting at each other. Goffigan fled the scene injured and transported himself to the hospital. Williams was taken to a hospital where he died.
- February 15 - Nygee Carpenter, 34, was shot in the 800 block East Princess Anne Road. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
- February 16 - Antoine Hill, 42, was shot in the 1700 block of Vine Street, near Greenleaf Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
- February 16 - Glenn Wallace, 29, was fatally shot in the 600 block of Dunedin Road.
- February 17 - Joseph Jones, 57, was shot in the 4000 block of Orcutt Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- February 18 - Anthony White, 50, was injured in a shooting in the 700 block of B Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- February 18 - Tyre-A-Irvon Mepherson, 23, was fatally shot in the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue.
- February 20 - Albert Lamonte Henderson Jr., 41, was shot in the 1500 block of LaSalle Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
- February 21 - Ke'ron Bowles, 18, was shot in the 2700 block of Roanoke Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
- February 23 - Eleazara L. Selby, 39, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Victory Boulevard.
- February 26 - Thomas Crawley, 52, was shot outside an apartment in the 1100 block of 28th Street. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
- February 27 - Alaejah Johnson, 22, was shot and killed by a stray bullet inside her home in the 100 block of Allard Road.
- February 28 - Heavonlei Grant, 21, was shot and killed in the 5000 block of Finespun Last. She died at the scene.
March - 17 killed
- March 1 - Jordan Moore, 22, was shot at the Red Roof Inn on 196 Ballard Court. He died at the scene.
- March 4 - Tevin Woodley, 31, was fatally shot inside of an apartment in the 600 block of Marcella Road. He died at the scene.
- March 5 - Carlos Cordova, 28, and Carlos Castro-Murillo, 22, were fatally shot in the 200 block of Dale Drive. Both men were taken to the hospital where they died the next day.
- March 7 - Anthony Johnson, 31, was shot at a Hardee's restaurant in the 4200 block of Holland Road.
- March 8 - Jesse Tidwell, 19, and another man, 19, were shot and injured in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road. Tidwell was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
- March 9 - Damari Hall, 18, and Alijah Demonte Gilliam, 18, were fatally shot in the 800 block of Roam Court. Both men died at the scene.
- March 9 - Karen Glover, 58, was found shot and killed inside her home during a welfare check in the 100 block of Bute Street. Her estranged husband, Kevin Glover, 60, is accused of shooting Karen several times before taking his own life.
- March 10 - Tashonta Hilliard, 25, was killed and another man injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of East Princess Anne Road.
- March 18 - Tyler Bardill, 20, was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard. He was found dead at the scene.
- March 19 - Dentral Dozier, 21, was injured in a shooting in the 4700 block of Marlwood Way. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
- March 21 - Allyjah Rivera, 23, was shot at a home in the 100 block of North 10th Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- March 23 - Jehlani Brown, 25, was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Wakefield Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
- March 23 - Qurante Budd, 24, was found inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 300 block of South Division Street. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
- March 24 - John Vorice Claud, 59, was fatally shot in the 1100 block of 25th Street. He died at the scene.
- March 29 - A two-year-old infant was physically abused and beaten at the InTown Suites on Old Greenbrier Road. She was taken to the hospital where she died the next day.
April - 16 killed
- April 5 - Duwayne Brown, 31, was shot in the 6200 block of Alexander Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- April 5 - Quadaire Jordan, 18, was shot multiple times in the 900 block of Brook Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
- April 6 - Anthony Coppock, 18, was shot in the 6400 block of Faraday Court. He died at the scene.
- April 7 - Amonte Walkup, 21, was shot in the 5200 block of Princess Anne Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- April 7 - Kyna McGowan, 46, was fatally shot in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue. She died at the scene.
- April 7 - David Gomes, 37, was shot and killed in the 300 block of Beech Street. He died at the scene.
- April 8 - Antonio Wilson, 18, was shot at 711 East Virginia Beach Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
- April 11 - Ja'son Randolph, 20, was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Turnpike Road.
- April 13 - Adrian Archer, 26, and Justin Varney, 19, were shot and killed in the 5600 block of New Colony Drive. It is unknown which man died on the scene and which man died at the hospital.
- April 16 - Terri Denmark, 32, was shot and killed in the 1900 block of East Ocean View Avenue. She died at the scene.
- April 23 - Vernon Scott, 21, was shot in the 900 block of Bagnall Road. He died at the scene.
- April 25 - Anthony Garcia, 38, was stabbed in the 1800 block of South Streamline Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- April 27 - Michael Roberts, 66, was fatally shot and another man injured in the 2200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.
- April 29 - Jabari Smith, 18, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Norchester Avenue. He died at the scene.
- April 29 - Larry Wallace, 40, was shot at least once on 17th Street and Terminal Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
May - 12 killed
- May 5 - Charles McEachin Jr., 52, was shot in the 2700 block of Jamestown Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- May 5 - Daunta Cooper, 39, was shot during an argument with another man on East Pembroke Avenue, near Atlantic Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- May 5 - Ketron Smith, 20, was shot multiple times and killed at the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road. He died at the scene.
- May 6 - Keshawn Hawkins, 25, and John Johnson, 25, were fatally shot in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven in the 500 block of Aberdeen Road. Both men died at the scene.
- May 9 - A 5-month-old infant died after his mother knowingly left him in a car while she was at work for an unknown period of time. The location of the parked vehicle was not disclosed.
- May 10 - Joseph Warner, 33, was stabbed in a home in the 2900 block of Verdun Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- May 11 - Walter Painter, 22, was shot and another injured at a 7-Eleven at 1088 West 26th Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- May 12 - James Killebrew, 19, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Marsh Pointe Drive. He died at the scene.
- May 14 - Davrion King, 20, was killed and two others injured in a shooting in the 4700 block of Killam Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- May 16 - Benita Mozelle, 42, and Troy James, 26, were shot and killed in the 400 block of Alleghany Road. Both died at the scene.
June - 17 killed
- June 1 - Rocco Nixon, 34, was shot in the 3500 block of King Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- June 1 - Larry Burgess, 56, was shot multiple times in the area of 41st Street and Roanoke Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- June 3 - Abbey Horwitz, 68, was stabbed multiple times at a home on Wren Place in the Birdneck Point neighborhood. He died at the scene.
- June 7 - David Williams, 52, was shot to death at Economy Lodge in the 1000 block of Broad Street. He died at the scene.
- June 8 - William Hedgepeth Jr., 19, was at a home in the 1st block of Rotherham Lane, near I-64 and Virginia Peninsula Community College. He died at the scene.
- June 12 - Micah Grant, 22, and another man were injured in a shooting in the 500 block of Oscar Loop. Both were taken to the hospital where Grant later died.
- June 12 - Liu Howell, 84, was stabbed at a home in the 2700 block of Dominion Avenue. She died at the scene.
- June 15 - Lonnie Harvey Jr., 20, was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Garfield Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- June 17 - Philip Murphy, 42, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Chalice Court. He died at the scene 10 minutes after the initial call came in.
- June 18 - Daron Kenard Parker, 29, was shot multiple times in the 900 block of Coachman Court. He died at the scene.
- June 18 - Michael Small, 68, was shot once inside a home in the 6200 block of Apple Street. He died at the scene.
- June 20 - Albert Johnson, 38, was shot in the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue. He died at the scene
- June 25 - Rasheed Caudle, 19, was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Jarvis Place. He died at the scene.
- June 25 - Joi Brown, 45, was shot and killed and a man injured inside a home in the 1st block of Wendell Drive. She died at the scene.
- June 27 - John Gordon Stanley, 28, was shot to death on Teardrop Lane. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
- June 29 - Ali Muhammad, 33, was shot and killed in the 9600 block of 1st Bay Street. He died at the scene.
- June 29 - James Rockett III, 41, was fatally shot in the 600 block of Dunedin Road, in the area of City Park Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard.
July to date - 11 killed
- July 3 - A 17-year-old minor was shot multiple times in the 800 block of Bagnall Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- July 4 - Jamaal Castle Moore, 40, was fatally shot in the 700 block of Hampton Avenue. He died at the scene.
- July 9 - Jalanu Colbert, 28, was shot multiple times in the 2900 block of Hollister Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
- July 11 - Bryan Scott Wood, 43, was found dead with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma at 6111 Jefferson Avenue.
- July 14 - Joseph Hunter, 42, was shot in the 5400 block of Stewart Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- July 15 - Jeremy M. Hutchins, 33, was shot in the 100 block of Old Oyster Point Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- July 16 - Jahleel Angus, 27, was shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of Mercury Boulevard. He died at the scene.
- July 17 - Calvin Wang, 37, was shot to death in the 5000 block of Bardith Circle. He was found dead at the scene.
- July 17 - Rolando E. Rogers, 63, was fatally shot in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive. He died at the scene.
- July 19 - Martin P. Boney, 55, was shot in the 6200 block of Alexander Street. He died at the scene.
- July 19 - James Grzeskowiak, 27, was shot at least once in the 3000 block of Reserve Way. He was pronounced dead minutes after police arrived on scene.
- July 21 - An unidentified man was shot to death inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a shut down Ruby Tuesday in the 1st block of Towne Center Way.
- July 24 - Deneed Lymore, 32, was killed and another man injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue. Both victims were taken to the hospital where Lymore later died and the other man survived.
- July 25 - Aaron Paul West, 30, was shot in the 800 block of Old Oyster Point Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.