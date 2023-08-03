Woman shot, killed in 'domestic' incident on 33rd St., Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman was killed during what appears to be a domestic incident.

On Thursday, August 3, around 8:42 a.m., Newport News Police Department responded to the 1100 block of 33rd Street in reference to a shooting.

Officers say they found a woman outside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene, police confirmed. Police also say the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident can use the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.